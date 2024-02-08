Hillary Clinton: Netanyahu should go, he's an 'untrustworthy leader'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is an untrustworthy leader, Hillary Clinton told MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight" early on Thursday morning.

“Netanyahu should go. He is not a trustworthy leader. It was on his watch that the attack happened. He needs to go, and if he’s an obstacle to a ceasefire, if he’s an obstacle to exploring what’s to be done the day after, he absolutely needs to go,”the former US secretary of state said.

In Clinton’s interview on the show, the former US secretary of state discussed topics such as Trump’s candidacy on the ballot, Tucker Carlson and his alignment with Russia, Vladimir Putin, and funding for Ukraine and Israel in addition to her comments on Netanyahu.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, Hillary Clinton has spoken several times on topics related to Israel.

Clinton has spoken out in support of Israel

In early November, she was on The View and spoke with the hosts about the Oslo Accords, a peace deal brokered by Bill Clinton in 1993. In this interview, she spoke about why a ceasefire was unreasonable at the time and also about how untrustworthy Yasser Arafat was.

After her appearance on The View, Clinton wrote in an op-ed published in The Atlantic titled “Hamas must go.” It argued that a truce would give Hamas “a chance to rearm and perpetuate the cycle of violence.” Slain Israeli Prime Minister Rabin with former US President Bill Clinton and former PLO President Yasser Arafat after signing the Oslo Accords at the White House on September 13, 1993. (credit: REUTERS)

In October, during a bipartisan panel discussion at the 30th-anniversary celebration for Baker Institute, Clinton stated, “People who are calling for a ceasefire now don’t understand Hamas... It would be such a gift to Hamas because they would spend whatever time [that] there was a ceasefire in effect rebuilding their armaments... to be able to fend off an eventual assault by the Israelis.” Advertisement

Since the war, Clinton has not spoken against the Israeli Prime Minister publicly until this moment.