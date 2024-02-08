Two to three thousand Israelis turned out near the Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening to demonstrate for a total defeat of the jihadi terrorist movement Hamas.

Alon Pel, who showed up with his family, told the Jerusalem Post “ I don’t feel too much energy. The government is going to achieve their goals and finish the war.”

Pel believes the public is convinced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will keep his pledge to continue the battle until, as he said, “total victory” is secured. For Pel, the sanguine view of the government about ending Hamas’ existence helps to explain why the energy level was not potent.

Pel’s wife, Chen, said “I think there are still many voices in this country who are not committed to doing the job. That is why this demonstration is happening. Many people are worried that the government will not finish the job.”

The protest was blanketed with pictures of fallen soldiers and victims of the October 7 mass murder. The Pel family held a handwritten sign in Hebrew that stated the words of King David. “I have pursued my enemies, and destroyed them, and turned back not again until I had consumed them.”

What did other demonstrators have to say?

One of the speakers at the rally also quoted the King David declaration. Some of the demonstrators held signs stating that “Qatar=Hamas, Hamas =Qatar,” and “Qatar=Muslim Brotherhood.” Thousands protest in favor of continued war to defeat Hamas (credit: BENJAMIN WEINTHAL)

The Qatari regime is facing increased scrutiny and criticism for its inability to secure the release of the over a hundred hostages held by Hamas. Qatar has provided over $ 2billion in aid to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip over the last decade. Qatar's Al Jazeera news outlet has also promoted the Hamas narrative since the war started, according to media critics.

The Mossad and other Israeli officials have urged Netanyahu’s government to close the Al Jazeera office in Tel Aviv because its journalists report on Israeli troop movements in Gaza and along the border. Netanyahu has declined to pull the plug on Al Jazeera.

The Post reported on Thursday that US lawmakers demanded Qatar harden its leverage with Hamas leadership during a bipartisan news conference Wednesday morning with a delegation of Knesset members and hostage families alongside them.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) stressed to reporters the bipartisan nature of congress' pressure on Qatar.

"The pressure on Qatar is real and exists. And it was a very pointed conversation that we had as a delegation during our visit," Ernst said.

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this story.