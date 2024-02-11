IDF reveals: Al-Jazeera journalist by day, Hamas commander by night

Al-Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah had a side job as a commander in Hamas's anti-tank missile units until 2022, evidence retrieved by the IDF revealed, the IDF's spokesperson for Arabic media, Avichay Adraee, announced on Sunday.

"In the morning, a journalist on Al Jazeera, and in the evening, a terrorist in Hamas!" wrote Adraee on X.

"During operations by our forces several weeks ago inside one of the Hamas camps in the northern Gaza Strip, a laptop belonging to someone named Muhammed Samir Muhammed Wishah, born in 1986 from Bureij, was seized where it is clear from the documents that Muhammed Wishah is a prominent commander in the anti-tank missile units in the military wing of Hamas."

At the end of 2022, Wishah transferred to work in the field of research and development in Hamas' aerial units, according to Adraee.

Photos show Wishah engaged in terrorist activities

Adraee's attached photos showed Wishah engaged in operations within Hamas, including photos showing Wishah training Hamas members and firing anti-tank missiles.

"Who knows how many details we will reveal about the presence of other terrorists in journalistic uniforms in the near future?" added the IDF spokesperson.

Last month, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari presented evidence that two journalists killed by the IDF in Gaza were actually members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.