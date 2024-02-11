IDF troops come under anti-tank fire in Gaza, push through in Khan Yunis

Troops of the 98th Division eliminated terrorists and cleared terror infrastructure in western Khan Yunis while, in parallel, forces of the 162nd Division conducted raids in the center and north of the Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday.

They were assisted by the Navy, who attacked several terrorist targets.

Anti-tank missiles fired at the troops

In the center of the Strip, fighters of the Nahal Brigade identified and killed a terrorist who fired an anti-tank missile at them and approached them, the IDF said.

The troops were subsequently attacked by an additional anti-tank missile. The combatants identified a building to be the source of the shooting. As two terrorists came out from the building, the troops directed an aircraft that targeted the terrorists. The IDF operates in the Gaza Strip. February 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Furthermore, Nahal troops guided an aircraft that attacked numerous terrorist targets, including a warehouse where weapons were stored. The strike on the warehouse was followed by secondary explosions, indicating the amount of ammunition found in it, according to the military.

In the west of Khan Yunis, fighters from the Paratroopers Brigade, along with combatants from the Egoz Unit, killed terrorists and raided terror targets, in which they also found weapons.

Additionally, in Khan Yunis, troops of the 98th Division directed an aircraft that targeted three military depots and a terrorist squad that fired at the forces.

The IDF further noted that fighters of the 7th Brigade raided combat structures and killed terrorists while combatants of the 646th Brigade found many weapons.