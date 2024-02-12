The State Attorney's office filed on Sunday an indictment against an Israeli-Arab citizen named Rami Habiballah, who is accused, among other things, of having transferred sums of money to the "Khir Ummah" association in Turkey, which belongs to Hamas, Kan news reported on Monday.

According to the indictment, the money was transferred through a member of Hamas named Abdel-Jaber Shelbi, who lives in Turkey and manages the association.

The report states the association "Aid 48", the social wing of the Islamic Movement - of which the Ra'am party is its political wing - transferred huge sums to an association linked to Hamas in Turkey through Shelbi.

In 2021 alone, the association transferred close to - NIS 400,000 to the "Khir Ummah" association. The money found in the Gaza Strip (credit: Spokesperson and Public Relations Division at the Ministry of Defense)

In accordance with the counter-terrorism law, Habiballah was prosecuted for his acts on Sunday. He was accused of contact with a foreign agent and of the offense of prohibiting operation with terrorist property.

Sister movement of Ra'am transfers sums to Hamas

It has now been revealed that the sister movement of the Ra'am party carried out the same actions.

"Aid 48" said in response: "Apparently, the press decides to outlaw associations without the knowledge of the Defense Ministry. As far as we know, and according to the constant checks we carry out, the association "Khir Ummah" is not a declared association on behalf of the Defense Ministry. Advertisement

“The transfers were made in accordance with the law and rules With the approval of the authorities and the bank. The association operated and continues to operate solely for the benefit of those in need and according to the law. We continue to punish Ra'am and those associated with it for their political positions."