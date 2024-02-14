IDF soldiers wounded as northern Israel hit by Hezbollah rockets

Several soldiers were hospitalized from rocket fire in northern Israel on Wednesday morning as Hezbollah ramped up its attacks on Israeli cities, the IDF stated. An IDF base was hit in the barrage. "A short while ago, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Netu'a, Manara, and into an IDF base in northern Israel," the military said in a statement. "The IDF struck the sources of the fire."

Sirens were heard in Safed, Meron, and across the Upper Western Galilee as a barrage of rockets struck.

After initial reports of a direct hit in Safed, Magen David Adom (MDA) stated they were providing medical aid to seven people - one in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and six in light condition. The wounded were transferred to Ziv Medical Center in Safed. A view of the site where a rocket landed after it was fired from Lebanon, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the entrance to a hospital in Safed, northern Israel February 14, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Avi Ohayon) Israel's security cabinet has not yet arranged to convene in response to the attack but is expected to meet later on Wednesday. Advertisement Mateh Asher Regional Council head Moshe Davidovitz stated, "The north this morning is under a flood of missiles. I suggest the government and its leader wake up. The head of the Radwan Force spits on us time and time again, and we think it's rain. I repeat: without security, there is no north!'" Davidovitz has previously stated that the northern residents feel abandoned by Israel's government amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War and the actions of Hezbollah. Two people were wounded in Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday after a direct rocket hit landed.

Hezbollah says will only stop when 'Israeli aggression' in Gaza ends

The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday that his faction's cross-border shelling into Israel would only end when Israel's "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened to displace more residents from northern Israel, where tens of thousands have already been evacuated from months of Hezbollah rocket fire and said that if Israel's military widened the war, his group would do the same. Reuters contributed to this report.