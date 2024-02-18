Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry sharply criticized Hamas on Saturday and said that "the organization is outside the Palestinian consensus, which recognizes Israel and wants to reach negotiations with it because it is not ready to give up its support for violence."

He made these comments at a press conference held at the Munich Security Conference. Shoukry also said that "we must give an account of how Hamas gained power in the Gaza Strip, and why it received financial support to increase the division between it and the other peacekeeping Palestinian factions, whether these are the Palestinian Authority, the PLO or the Palestinian public itself."

Referring to a possible IDF operation in Rafah and to the report that Egypt is building a buffer zone on its border where it could take in Palestinian refugees, the Egyptian minister said: "We have no intention of providing safe areas for the Palestinians, but if necessary, we will deal with it with the necessary humanity."

In parallel, the governor of Sinai emphasized that the Egyptian army established the buffer zone to receive humanitarian aid for the residents of the Strip. Palestinians arrive in Rafah after they were evacuated from Nasser hospital in Khan Younis due to the Israeli ground operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2024. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Egypt reportedly setting up area for Palestinians in Sinai

Last week, it was reported that Egypt began building an eight kilometer deep buffer zone on the border with the Gaza Strip. Parallely, the Egyptian army advanced soldiers and armored vehicles toward its border out of fear of an influx of Palestinian refugees into Sinai.

According to the report, it is possible that Egypt will allow a limited influx of Palestinian refugees into the Sinai when numbers reach more than 60 thousand people, according to Egyptian officials.

However, the governor of North Sinai denied the reports of the construction of a refugee camp in the Sinai territory. Palestinians who enter the closed territory will not be allowed to leave unless their destination is another country, Egyptian officials said, outlining contingency plans discussed in Cairo.

In recent days, Israel found itself at a crossroads, with Rafah remaining the last stronghold of the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, but the international community is pressuring Israel not to act in the area due to the high number of civilians there.

Last week, the Prime Minister's Office announced that Netanyahu instructed the IDF and the security establishment to bring to the cabinet a dual plan for both the evacuation of the population and the disbanding of the battalions.

The message also stated: "It is impossible to achieve the war goal of eliminating Hamas and leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah. On the other hand, it is clear that a robust operation in Rafah requires the evacuation of the civilian population from the combat zones.”