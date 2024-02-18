Netanyahu says Rafah invasion crucial, Israel rejects calls for Palestinian State
Netanyahu: Israel won’t submit to int’l dictates on unilateral Palestinian statehood
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for unilateral Palestinian statehood, explaining to reporters on Saturday night that it would reward Hamas for the October 7 massacre, stressing that any agreement with Ramallah must be done through direct talks.
“We will not submit to international dictates regarding a future agreement with the Palestinians,” Netanyahu said. “I made it clear in the cabinet – and I repeat and emphasize to the world tonight as well: an agreement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions,” he said.
Israel under Netanyahu's leadership
“Israel, under my leadership, will continue to strongly oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu said. “When do you want to give this unilateral recognition? After the terrible massacre of the 7th of October. There can be no greater reward for terrorism” that is unprecedented in scope, the prime minister said, adding that Doing so would prevent “any future peace agreement.”
Netanyahu issued a similar statement in an X post on Friday after the security cabinet met the previous night.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) had demanded such a clarification after The Washington Post published an article about US plans with Arab allies to advance a two-state resolution to the conflict. That drive would be part of a larger regional arrangement that would involve a Gaza ceasefire and Saudi normalization with Israel.
Some European countries have also increasingly talked about unilateral Palestinian statehood recognition.
Netanyahu, in his statements, was careful to speak of opposition to “unilateral” Palestinian statehood while avoiding talk of two states as he spoke of a potential for talks with the Palestinians for a future agreement.
Blinken's statements regarding a Palestinian state
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of Palestinian statehood during his meeting in Munich with President Isaac Herzog on Saturday. According to the State Department, Blinken “underscored the US commitment to lasting peace in the region, including through the establishment of a Palestinian state with security guaranteed for Israel.”
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday the only pathway toward security and stability in the Middle East, including Israel, was through a Palestinian state.
When asked in a panel at the Munich Security Conference about the normalization of ties with Israel, Faisal said the kingdom was now concentrated on a truce in the Gaza war.
“We are focused on a ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and we are focused on humanitarian access for the people of Gaza,” he said.
Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated it would not open diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized.
Blinken told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that there is “an extraordinary opportunity” in the coming months for Israel to normalize ties with its Arab neighbors.
The top US diplomat said there were genuine efforts led by Arab countries to revitalize the Palestinian Authority so it can be more effective in representing the Palestinians.
“Virtually every Arab country now genuinely wants to integrate Israel into the region to normalize relations... to provide security commitments and assurances so that Israel can feel more safe,” Blinken said.
Netanyahu: Deal or no deal, IDF operation in Rafah is necessary
An IDF military operation in Rafah is necessary to defeat Hamas irrespective of any hostage deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he pushed back against massive international pressure to hold off from such a move.
“There is no substitute for total victory and there is no other way to do it than eliminating the [Hamas] battalions in Rafah,” he said, adding, “We will do it.”
Saudi FM says Palestinian state only pathway for regional security
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday the only pathway towards security and stability in the Middle East, including Israel, was through a Palestinian state.
When asked in a panel at the Munich Security Conference about normalization of ties with Israel Prince Faisal said the kingdom was now concentrated on a truce in the Gaza war.
"We are focused on a ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and we are focused on humanitarian access for the people of Gaza," he said.
Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated it would not open diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized.
Netanyahu: If Hamas drops ‘delusional demands’ hostage deal can progress
Hamas’s “delusional" demands are the sticking point in arriving at any deal to secure the release of the hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday night as he explained that progress can occur only when the terror group softens its stance.
It was for this reason, he said, that he did not send a second delegation to Cairo for talks last week.
Qatar: Humanitarian issue sticking point, Gaza talks not promising now
Talks involving officials from Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the United States have so far not yielded a deal for a pause in the fighting.
Humanitarian issues are the sticking point in the talks for a hostage deal which have not been promising in the last days, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Thani told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
“We still see some difficulties on the humanitarian part of these negotiations,” Thani said.
He described how the talks which his country and Egypt have been mediating had been progressing but then hit a snag in the last days.
“We made some good progress in the last few weeks in the negotiations,” Thani said, but in the last days, the situation has “not been promising.”.
The several elements of the agreement
He warned that “time is not in our favor” particularly in light of the upcoming Muslim holiday month of Ramadan which is “ahead of us,” combined with the potential of an Israeli army military operation in Gaza’s Rafah.
The agreement has two elements, he said, the humanitarian one and the issue of how many captives would be freed.
“We believe that if we can reach an agreement on the humanitarian side of the agreement I do not think, the numbers will remain an obstacle,
“If we are able to reach in the next few days some good conditions” on the humanitarian issue, “I believe that we can see a deal happening very soon.”
“If we are able to reach an agreement on the humanitarian side of the agreement I do not think, the numbers will remain an obstacle,” he said.
Thani spoke in the aftermath of an accelerated push by CIA Director William Burns to secure the release of the remaining 134 captives held in Gaza.
Israel had initially sent a delegation to talks he held in Cairo but then held off from letting a second delegation travel there, explaining that Hamas had not put anything new on the table.
