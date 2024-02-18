IDF's Northern Command chief warns Hezbollah of 'awesome power'

IDF Northern Command head Maj. -Gen. Uri Gordin met on Sunday with the northern residents' local defense groups to boost morale and coordinate further efforts versus Hezbollah and, if necessary, vis-a-vis Syria.

Gordin held a series of meetings with the different groups spread out across the northern border, both in order to hear their latest security concerns and to personally speed up defense processes to strengthen the groups.

“If we end up needing to go on the attack in the North, it will be with awesome power. The defense of your towns by your local defense groups, both those that have been evacuated and those that have not been evacuated, are a part of our broader defense concept,” said Gordin.

He added, “You are not just residents; you are an inseparable part of the defense line and our greater defense apparatus” in the North.

Further, Gordin complimented the local defense groups not only on their new level of organization and training that they have undertaken since October but also on their contribution to “changing the security reality” in the North, especially versus Hezbollah.

Although Gordin did make the comment about a readiness to launch a broader attack on Hezbollah if it does not withdraw its Radwan troops to around the Litani River, his comments emphasizing the local defense groups power to change reality also led to a recent report by the Jerusalem Post that even if Hezbollah does not withdraw 100%, there may be a point where the government will urge evacuated northern to return to their homes having made “enough” progress. IDF Northern Command head Maj. -Gen. Uri Gordon (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The idea being entertained quietly by some top defense officials would be that having pushed back most of Hezbollah’s forces to the Litani and boosted northern security from one to two IDF divisions, as well as boosting the local northern defense groups, residents could be convinced to return.

Israel to up Gaza, northern border defenses

Last week, the Defense Ministry announced it is spending NIS 150 million to provide over 200 armored vehicles to security groups not only on the Gaza border but also on the northern border.

Local security groups for Gaza and the North have been under threat for years by anti-tank missiles.

On October 7, the local southern border security groups had no independent patrol or maneuvering capability that could even resist gunfire.

Had they had such vehicles, it would not have averted the entire tragedy by a long shot, but it could have saved many lives and made some of the battles more, even until IDF reinforcements arrived.