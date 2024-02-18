Hamas looking for Yahya Sinwar's successor, Gallant tells IDF commanders

Hamas is looking for a successor for Yahya Sinwar as communications with the Gaza chief broke down completely, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at a Sunday situational assessment.

"Hamas has no trust in its commanders," Gallant said in a visit to the IDF's Southern Command. "Hamas's Gaza branch returns no answer - there are no leaders on the field to speak with.

"This means there is an auction happening to decide who runs Gaza...[Currently,] there is no one in control, and there is no one leading operations."

Gallant: Hamas is losing its fighting spirit

Gallant further stressed that Hamas's Khan Yunis division has been defeated, with the terror forces "no longer as an organized militant force in any form. Yoav Gallant seen at an IDF security assessment on February 18, 2024 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

"The deepening of our Khan Yunis operations continues to prove its worth," Gallant told commanders at the security assessment. "Some 200 terrorists turned themselves in at Nasser Hospital, dozens more at al-Amal.

"This means Hamas is losing its fighting spirit," Gallant asserted.