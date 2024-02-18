Meet the IDF's Iron Dome teams, protecting Israel from North to South

Despite the independent success of IDF ground forces in invading Gaza, Israel simply would not have had sufficient time to execute the invasion this far, if its Iron Dome forces had not negated most of Hamas’s and Hezbollah’s rocket threats throughout.

On January 14, the IDF said that Hamas had fired some 9,000 rockets into Israeli airspace from Gaza, while some 2,000 rockets fell short.

Besides Hamas, Hezbollah had fired some 2,000 rockets or anti-tank missiles into Israel from Lebanon and another 30 or so from Syria.

Trying to understand what changed for the Iron Dome teams during this much more intense war on both the northern and southern fronts – though Israeli air defense has been very strong for well over a decade running – The Jerusalem Post interviewed IDF Lt. “O” responsible for the Haifa region and Lt. “N” responsible for the Gaza Corridor. Iron Dome anti rockets system seen in the city of Haifa, Israel, August 30, 2013 (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The North

Lt. O from Beit Hashmonai in Israel’s center has spent all weekyears of his service as part of the air defense Iron Dome units.

He has at least one more year of service as part of the initial officer commitment but may also continue on a longer officer track.

The IDF refrains from giving exact locations of its Iron Dome batteries, which in any case, need to move from time to time, but his Iron Dome battery’s responsibility includes the defense of Haifa and significant areas nearby.

His Iron Dome sub-unit has around ten soldiers, with some significant additions of reservists since October 7. That sub-unit is part of a larger force of about 100, which includes guards, logistics, and other aspects needed to run a unit.

He has also managed the combat guards who defend Iron Dome batteries.

Both O and other IDF officers discussing the Iron Dome shootdown rate have tossed out numbers in the 90% range during the war.

This does not mean that every incident activates Iron Dome. Each incident, he said, is analyzed on its own, and in some cases, it is unnecessary to waste an Iron Dome interceptor on a rocket that wildly misfires from hitting anything but empty land areas.

O was questioned about what changes took place during this war, given that Hezbollah has fired thousands of times on the North, numbers far eclipsing any prior small skirmishes with the terror group at least since 2006.

Responding, he said, “The air defense battalions are always ready for any scenario. But many of us became more ready for challenges that we had not been as ready for.”

“There is a certain balance of using force, responses and counter-responses. We try to maintain the balance within a certain spectrum,” explaining how he viewed the different stages of the war with Hezbollah in which there have been multiple escalations in comparison to the lower threat levels in the earlier weeks.

He said the IDF was on guard in case the conflict in the North became larger, adding that the IDF has been and continues to be more careful because the ongoing conflict in Gaza is still unstable and is still the military’s main focus.

Next, O was questioned about Hezbollah’s evolving tactics in which it has sometimes beaten Israel’s missile defense system using anti-tank missiles flying at lower heights and with trajectories that are different from rockets, making them harder to shoot down using the Iron Dome.

In some cases, Hezbollah has achieved additional hits at IDF bases in the last month.

He said that different parts of the IDF are ready for any scenario and that, “As the battle changes, we adapt to everything.”

However, he admitted, “There was an anti-tank missile a few weeks ago, which was a bit more problematic. But there are other systems which can handle that.”

O added, “But the main threats are still rockets and then drones.”

Hezbollah has attacked Israel with far more drones during this war than the occasional one or two per several months prior to the war.

Regarding drones, he said, “When you do something more times, you get better at it. We were capable pre-war against drones, but we have experienced a much higher pace” of drone attacks.

Describing his process of deciding when to shoot down Hezbollah threats and when to let them pass to areas where they will not harm anyone, he stated, “As the officer in charge of the Iron Dome rotation, I make decisions based on many factors. I decide for the defense group and give them the approval to fire an interceptor against the target.”

He stated, “It’s very defined. For every incident, you need to decide differently. In one incident, you will need to shoot down the threat. In another one, you let it go. You also need to be creative.”

The Post recently reported that IDF intelligence Lotem Unit analysts have sometimes broken down Hamas’s rocket firing patterns, which they had gathered using new big data digital gathering tools, and determined where the terrorist group most likely would need to place its rocket launchers to hit Israelis, such as with a funeral procession on October 17.

That said, “There is often very little time,” though sometimes there is more time, such as with an enemy drone sent to collect intelligence.”

In one such case, “I spoke to a higher official and got permission from the official, and we shot it down,” he said.

We are always ready, “but still, when you have an event, and it comes, the adrenaline also comes,” so you act quickly based on all of the training time you invested. “You know that people can live in quiet because of you. They think everything is still routine and nothing happened.”

He noted the deep tension motivating him to succeed, given that he also knows what happens “if you don’t do well.”

Further, he said this air defense duty “is the greatest public service and gives you an incredible adrenaline rush that you can’t get anywhere else.”

Asked how much time he had to make life and death decisions, he answered, “It depends on each incident. For some incidents, you have only three to five seconds to consider all the issues and actually to fire. But other times, there is more time,” to think things through.

He said that Iron Dome operators could figure out whether they had to act immediately or could take somewhat longer to make a decision by an immediate analysis of the trajectory of a rocket.

O did add that it was amazing that “a person my age can weigh so many factors, you have only a few seconds,” and then make life and death decisions, with overwhelming success during this war.

The South

N has been in the IDF for close to five years, serving in recent years as an officer for an Iron Dome battery in the South.

She is the deputy commander for safety and human resources and ensures sufficient armaments.

Also, she runs some of the Iron Dome defense rotations. THE IRON DOME air defense system fires interceptor missiles over Ashkelon on Sunday. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

On October 7, she said, “I was designated to be on base for that Shabbat Holiday. But even when on duty, there was a rotation, so I was sleeping in my nearby room at 6:30 a.m. I was supposed to wake up to take over at 8:00 a.m.”

“But at 6:30 a.m., I heard warning alarms on my cell phone and the rocket siren for Sderot. I jumped into action to help the other officer on duty. In that case, even if it is not your rotation, you run over to help. I ran over in about 45 seconds, though it could also take 60 seconds,” she added.

N said that when she arrived at the Iron Dome battery, she took over the command.

At 10:30 a.m., after four hours of constant defense, during which a staggering around 3,000 rockets were fired, she was finally relieved of command.

Further, she said she and another commander also needed to follow what was going on outside near the Iron Dome battery.

“The whole four hours stayed at the same high pace, But I did not think it was four hours. It felt like it was 10 minutes because it was so intense. I didn’t feel the time until I left and looked at my watch.”

Asked how she managed on a day when their threat viewscreen lit up so much that it was literally swamped with attack vectors while also facing nearby threats from the invasion, she responded, “It is all automatic in your head, with a scenario that seemed out of your imagination, that could not be true. It just was not conceivable. When you stop to think about it, you cannot understand,” so it was better just to respond based on training and instinct without over-analyzing.

In addition, she had the tough role of deciding how much to tell her soldiers who were operating the Iron Dome interceptors, with some of those soldiers having family in some of the danger areas being invaded.

N tried to get all of the soldiers to just focus on the mission until they were off duty.

However, at a later stage, this became even harder when three of her soldiers from the battalion were killed when they drove toward the Gaza border to retrieve additional Iron Dome interceptors, not realizing they were driving into a Hamas trap mid-invasion.

“We still remember them, though they are no longer with us,” she said defiantly.

Despite the huge number of interceptors her team had to use up against the unprecedented number of rockets, they did not run out of interceptors because they have a separate team focusing on constantly resupplying simultaneously. One part of that team was part of the group that was killed. But there were other interceptor resources.

Next, N was questioned about the evolving war given that at early stages she was fighting off hundreds of rockets per day, while later Hamas rockets fell to 50-70, then to a couple dozen, then to single digits, with even many days without rockets.

Responding, she said, “I cannot compare the different days. It changes a lot and is very dynamic.”

“Everyone faces significant volumes of attacks. There are still sometimes large volumes against the South, and sometimes against Tel Aviv or the North,” though she would admit there has been less in some areas lately.

She said, “We are still 100% at war.”

In addition, she said, “We also have missions to carry out even when there are no immediate rocket threats.”

Giving an example of never being able to let down, she discussed January 1 New Year’s Eve, when Hamas suddenly tried a surprise barrage of rockets across Israel after many days of seeming quiet.

“On January 1, I was also on the base for that Shabbat. There were many rocket targets for us to shoot down. I was very proud of our performance then and throughout the war.”

Also, she discussed the role of reservists during the war, “We took in many reservists. They left their families and the Home Front.” She said she is very focused on integrating them into air defense roles and that then “they became part of us and they do everything with us. It is incredible.”

One reservist commander got married mid-war, took off for a one-marriage trip, and then rushed back to the Iron Dome team.

Next, N said, “I hope civilians can feel more secure, to allow civilian life to continue, not always to be facing a red alert siren.”

Even with IDF progress in Gaza, she does not feel her work has slowed down.

In terms of understanding the larger significance of this war, she said she left IDF work for a few hours when a new nephew was born to attend the Bris. This suddenly made her feel what was going on beyond her base and what was going on in the state. “This was very surprising. It will take lots of time to understand what happened.”

“What we did cannot be taken for granted. We all took on our roles and always tried to think how we can do better and to take on more goals so we can succeed at providing even better defense,” she said.