IDF to issue first report on Oct. 7 failure in early summer

The IDF will issue its first interim report on probing the October 7 failure to prevent Hamas's invasion of southern Israel in early summer 2024, possibly as early as June.

Already for some months the IDF has been discussing how to carry out the probe and the investigative activities are due to kick into full gear now and by the start of March.

The interim report will be internal to the IDF, focus on operational issues, and is expected to be issued within around three months.

As of now, an originally planned external review to be led by former IDF chief Shaul Mofaz and former IDF intelligence chief Aharon Zeevi Farkash, has been indefinitely postponed after the IDF faced intense criticism by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and did not receive backing from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu has opposed probes into his role in the October 7 failure

Netanyahu has opposed any probe into his role in the October 7 failure as well as any attempt to advance elections, seeking to retain his premiership until the current government's expiration in 2026. Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of southern Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

The prime minister was concerned that having external reviewers with a larger mandate could lead to criticism against him, as opposed to an internal operational IDF review, which would focus on the military's failures.

Although the IDF still wishes to carry out an external review at some point, it acknowledges that it may also change some of those running the external review as part of negotiations with the political class, who objected to the proposed external review leadership.

In parallel, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman has been trying for around a month to get IDF cooperation for him to perform an external and broad review.

Netanyahu has not objected to this review - Englman has generally supported Netanyahu on sensitive issues , including relating to disputes about how the prime minister paid his legal bills for his public corruption trial - but much of the media, opposition, and IDF have opposed it.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi objected that such an outside probe would disturb the IDF's ability to continue the war with Hamas and Hezbollah.

He suggested that Englman wait until major issues on both fronts were resolved.

Englman doubled down that the war was taking so long that the probe could not be delayed.

The two met in early February to try to reach an understanding of the timing of the probe, but apparently, they still have serious disagreements.

Since Netanyahu currently opposes a state commission of inquiry and it is unclear when he will approve one, all of the above means that the only major probe and report by mid-2024, and possibly even late into 2024, will be the IDF's internal operational probe.

Despite Netanyahu's current success at thwarting questions about his role in the October 7 failure, if top IDF officials like Halevi or current IDF Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva as well as Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, resign to take responsibility for their roles in October 7, following the issuing of this IDF interim report, pressure on Netanyahu to address his role may greatly increase.