WATCH: Terrorist throws grenade at IDF troops, quickly gunned down

Maglan soldiers continued fighting in western Khan Yunis and, in one encounter, engaged in close-quarters combat after a terrorist threw a grenade at them, the IDF stated on Friday. The terrorist was subsequently eliminated.

The Khan Yunis encounters led Israeli troops to strike targets by air and sniper fire in addition to face-to-face ground missions, finding terrorists in hiding places.

Soldiers uncovered terrorist infrastructure within the area, finding weapons such as an AK-47 in a closet, explosives, cartridges, activation devices for explosives, and explosive sets.

Drone uncovers terrorist inside building

Troops used a drone to identify suspected terrorists hiding in a building, locating him before he began shooting at the drone, managing to down the aircraft.

Footage from a drone filming an encounter between IDF Maglan soldiers and a terrorist. February 23, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The terrorist subsequently threw a grenade at the troops, after which the soldiers opened fire on the terrorist, neutralizing him. The troops then conducted a search inside the structure, uncovering an assortment of weapons, the IDF added.

An additional four terrorists, armed with RPGs and AK-47s, were eliminated in a dense area of western Khan Yunis.