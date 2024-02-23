WATCH: Rockets fly into northern Israel, IAF pounds Hezbollah

The IDF said on Friday that Israel Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

IAF jets struck a post in the Labbouneh area, in addition to a military building in the Kfarkela area, where Hezbollah terrorists operated.

On Thursday night, fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in Blida.

National Unity MK Benny Gantz promised residents of Israel's north that fighting would continue to allow them to return home, adding that there are positive signs indicating that Hezbollah is moving further from the border with Israel. Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, November 11, 2023 (credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Heating up on Israel's northern border

The IDF is preparing for scenarios in which the operation needs to be extended, Gantz added.

Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported that the IAF fired three rockets into Lebanon, with Hezbollah responding with rocket fire in the Western Galilee on Friday afternoon.

The IDF responded with heavy fire.