Hezbollah focuses on incremental escalation, vows to 'never retreat'

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the deputy leader of Hezbollah, spelled out the terrorist group’s policy in regards to Israel, according to recent reports in pro-government media in Iran.

This Hezbollah official emphasized, “We will never retreat in the field, and we will advance according to the conditions, and if the enemy's aggression expands, our operations will also become more intense, and we will be victorious,” he said.

The comments come after Hezbollah continued to carry out rocket attacks on Israel this week. It targeted numerous areas along the border on February 21, including near Metulla and also near Shlomi on the border.

Hezbollah also carried out an ATGM attack on a winery and has launched drones at Israel this week. Hezbollah, however, also says that it is only escalating incrementally.

Hezbollah claims following attacks

Hezbollah propaganda claims it is "pushing" Israel back. It also says that the "ceiling of confrontation has been limited." By limited, they mean firing thousands of rockets at Israel and hundreds of ATGMs as well as numerous kamikaze drones. Hezbollah has killed civilians and soldiers in its attacks.

However, Israel has retaliated, with the air force striking more than 1,000 targets in the north. Hezbollah is warning Israel against expanding its retaliations.

Hezbollah is arguing that so far, it has only targeted the border communities, but it has threatened to target more of Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli citizens continue to be evacuated from the north. They have been living in hotels for four months.

Hezbollah has also watched closely what is going on in Gaza. Recently, reports said Hezbollah wants Hamas to climb down from its high demands so that a ceasefire might be achieved in a hostage deal.

Another report says that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar counted on Hezbollah joining his war against Israel. However, Hezbollah preferred incremental attacks.

Hezbollah also monitored US-Israel ties after October 7 and took into account the fact that the US wanted Hezbollah to refrain from a major attack. Hezbollah believes that Israel was also discouraged from escalating in the north, the article says.