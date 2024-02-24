Hamas softens demands? The new terms of the Gaza hostage deal outline - report

Potential headway in reaching a deal for the release of hostages has been made after Hamas dropped some of its more harsh demands and outlined possibilities for a hostage deal that they could work with, according to Israeli media reports on Saturday.

According to reports, Hamas officials have told Arab media sources that they are willing to be flexible on the following three parameters: The length of a ceasefire, how many Palestinian prisoners will be released, and the condition of a complete IDF withdrawal from the Gaza strip.

The reports state that Hamas gave up on its original demands of 1,500 Palestinian prisoners for 40 hostages. Hamas also allegedly gave up on a full withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip but still insisted on a withdrawal from central cities and the removal of military barriers so displaced Gazans could return to their homes.

Different Israeli media sources have claimed different numbers of hostages agreed upon in an alleged agreement with Channel 13, citing 35-40 Israeli hostages in exchange for 200-300 Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons and six weeks of a temporary ceasefire.

A similar outline was reported at the end of January by the London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq-Al Awsat, but nothing new has been reported since.

One thing that remained consistent between multiple Israeli media reports was Israeli sources close to the negotiation process reaffirming that Hamas is willing to be more flexible on terms for an outline.

Israeli cabinet will meet to solidify an official stance following these new developments

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli sources told Walla that they can "work with" the new Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal outline, but also added, "Progress was made in Paris, but further steps are to be taken before a deal can be reached."

Israel's wartime cabinet is expected to digitally convene to approve the new outline for a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza in a vote held over the telephone at 9:00 p.m. local time, according to additional reports by Israeli media.

These reports come following a series of talks in Paris between an Israeli delegation including Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, IDF's hostages' affairs coordinator Nitzan Alon, and Head of IDF Strategic Affairs Division Oren Seter, and Hamas officials, as well as mediation by actors such as CIA chief William Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani.