Will Hezbollah exploit Israel’s ceasefire talks with Hamas?

Talk of a hostage deal continues to bring optimistic hope in Israel and other places that things may be progressing in the right direction. However, for Iran’s proxies such as Hezbollah there may be questions about what they would like to see happen.

Hezbollah continues to suffer losses in its confrontation with Israel. It is also not achieving much in its constant rocket fire and use of anti-tank missiles and drones. In essence Hezbollah has seen diminishing returns.

The diminish Hezbollah returns look like this: Hezbollah achieved success in the beginning by getting Israel to evacuate the border. This unprecedented decision left a security zone inside Israel, essentially letting Hezbollah close off northern Israel to civilians.

Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets at Israel, damaged 500 buildings and continues to wreak havoc. However, it hasn’t achieved a lot more than that over time.

What it has achieved is that now there is more rocket fire from Hezbollah than from Hamas. However, it appears Hezbollah let Hamas down in not committing to a larger attack. A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Now Hezbollah must ask itself, as a ceasefire looms, whether it will abide by the ceasefire. Israel also has to ask itself if the continued aggression by Hezbollah will stand, or whether there will be escalation. These two variables are important. Iran’s proxies have linked themselves to Hamas.

Escalation on multiple fronts

After October 7 Iran operationalized the Houthis to attack Israel and attack shipping. Hezbollah began its attacks on October 8. In addition Iranian-backed proxies in Iraq and Syria attacked US forces around 200 times since October. They also killed three American service members in Jordan in late January.

So what is the balance in all this. Hezbollah wanted to draw a new equation in the north. The equation is one in which it has impunity to attack, and Israel responds in proportion. Hezbollah has said that Israelis will not return home until the war in Gaza ends.

As such the Houthis and Hezbollah and the whole region in a sense, some 5,000 miles of frontline on seven fronts, are all harnessed to Hamas. Hamas is now the mule forced to carry all this along. As long as the war in Gaza continues, all these proxies of Iran are entwined to this conflict.

Iran appears so far to be concerned about emerging from this war with a win. If all Iran has accomplished is to show that it can get its proxies to carry out a lot of attacks, but not change any of the arenas it fought in, then it is unclear if Iran achieved a lot over the last four months.

One thing it did achieve is showing it has the impunity to carry out attacks across a long frontline. As the ceasefire talks progress Iran may seek to change the “equation” again or it may breath a sigh of relief that it got through this round relatively unscathed.