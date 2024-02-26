Fighting with freelance: IDF spokesperson analyzes Hamas tactics in 'Wall Street Journal' op-ed

"They live-streamed their attacks on Israel and now exploit the civilians of Gaza," is how Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the IDF, opened an opinion piece that was published in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, addressing the ongoing war with Hamas.

Titled "The Media-Savvy Murderers of Hamas," the op-ed delved into the combat and media tactics employed by Hamas during the October 7 attack, and every day since.

Hagari began by describing the October 7 Hamas massacre, highlighting the extensive documentation of the attack. He writes, "The meticulously choreographed spectacle of savagery and sadism saw Hamas mercilessly murder, butcher, rape and burn Israeli families alive — documenting their crimes with GoPros and cellphones."

The op-ed further discussed Hamas's use of human shields and its placement of terror infrastructure within civilian areas in Gaza.

Hagari supported these claims by citing IDF findings, stating, "IDF troops discovered that most homes in Gaza have terror tunnels underneath or weapon caches inside, and the majority of schools, mosques, hospitals and international institutions have been used by Hamas for their military operations." IDF soldiers operating in Gaza following an overnight strike (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Hagari emphasized the IDF's commitment to conducting operations with caution in order to reduce civilian casualties. He states, "The Israel Defense Forces, by contrast [to Hamas], conducts its operations with caution, transparency and in accordance with international law."

Hagari makes sure that the IDF's goals are clear in his article

Throughout the op-ed, Hagari reiterates the IDF's mission to dismantle Hamas while distinguishing between the terrorist organization and the people of Gaza, saying, "Our mission is to dismantle Hamas and bring our hostages home—not to destroy Gaza or displace its people."

He ended the op-ed with a very clear message, saying "Our strategy remains consistent and clear: Ensure that Oct. 7 never happens again."

Hagari has been extremely active during the war, publishing announcements and giving press releases almost daily to Israeli media, in order to keep the public informed about the war. These announcements span from IDF operational updates, to names of fallen soldiers, to changes in security policy and guidelines.