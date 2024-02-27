Destroyed tunnels and evacuated civilians: IDF targets Hamas in Gaza City

The IDF and IAF conducted operations against Hamas infrastructure and terror operatives in the Zaytun area in Gaza City on Monday.

Israeli forces located a weapons manufacturing facility and rocket launchers used by the terror organization and identified a number of terrorists inside a tunnel shaft, which they promptly destroyed. The terrorists were eliminated.

Several other terrorists were eliminated by Israeli forces in central Gaza the same day. Strategic sites belonging to Hamas were also destroyed by IDF engineering troops.

Hamas also launched numerous rockets towards Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip on Monday, in response to which the IAF struck an operational center of the launches located in central Gaza.

IDF strike on Hamas rocket launcher in Gaza (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip February 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Evacuating civilians

Also on Monday, the IDF underwent efforts to evacuate Gazan civilians from combat areas, where forces apprehended a number of terrorists who tried to flee under the cover of the civilian population.

A number of Hamas operatives were also eliminated after they were identified observing Israeli forces.