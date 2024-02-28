WATCH: Joint coordination in airdropping aid to Gaza over past two days

As part of a joint-coordination effort, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States airdropped various supplies to Gazan residents.

The coordinated effort by these states saw supplies such as food and medical equipment airdropped to residents of southern Gaza and the Jordanian field hospital on Tuesday.

Many groups involved in coordination

As a result of such coordination, 160 packages of food and medical equipment were transferred to Gazan residents in the southern Gaza Strip and the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis. The effort was planned and coordinated by the International Brigade of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), the Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza (CLA), the IDF COGAT Unit, the 98th Division, and the IAF.

The food packages were airdropped over the span of the last two days to around 17 locations along the southern coastline of the Gaza Strip using French, American, Egyptian, Emirati, and Jordanian airplanes. IDF soldiers in Gaza, while humanitarian aid is seen being airdropped to Gazan residents above, February 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Much of the airdropped supplies - including food packages, medical equipment, and fuel supplies - were for the benefit of the ongoing activity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Khan Yunis and is coordinated alongside other humanitarian aid that enters the Gaza Strip.