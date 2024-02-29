IDF continues to operate in southern Gaza Strip, eliminates terrorists and rocket launch pits

Rocket launchers and tunnel shafts were located and destroyed by security forces, uncovering stocks of weapons and additional terrorist infrastructure in recent operations in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported early on Thursday.

Soldiers of the 162nd Division continued their divisional operations in the Zeytun neighborhood, where they eliminated terrorist squads that fired at Israeli soldiers. Troops from the 98th Division continued fighting in the Khan Yunis area, where they eliminated terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the area.

In Zeytun in the northern Gaza Strip, soldiers from the 401st Brigade eliminated terrorists, destroyed tunnel shafts, and located several weapons.

In recent days, soldiers carried out circuit closures and eliminated terrorists who fired at soldiers. The soldiers identified two terrorist squads that shot troops and, within a short time, directed aircraft to attack and eliminate the terrorist squads.

Rocket launch pits found and destroyed

Soldiers on the ground identified three terrorists who were directing drones and entering a building in the sector, who were later eliminated by the IAF. In the same area, soldiers located and destroyed five rocket launch pits.

The 215th Brigade prepared and directed aircraft that eliminated two terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, who fired at IDF forces shortly before they were eliminated. The soldiers also directed aircraft to eliminate another terrorist. Various weapons found by the IDF in the Gaza Strip, February 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the central Gaza Strip, the Nahal Brigade eliminated a number of terrorists and located weapons in the past day. In one such operation, soldiers identified a terrorist squad approaching IDF soldiers and directed aircraft to eliminate the terrorist squad.

In a separate incident, IDF troops detected a terrorist approaching them and eliminated him using a drone.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the 98th Division continued operations in western Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorists and destroying terrorist infrastructure in the area. Troops from the Givati Brigade identified five terrorists, eliminating them in conjunction with an airstrike by the IAF. Additionally, the 7th Brigade, with the help of aircraft, killed terrorists who attempted to plant a bomb in the ground.