Israel returns dozens of bodies thought to be hostages to Gaza

Israel transferred on Thursday several dozens of bodies to the Gaza Strip, which were taken from the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis during an operation conducted by the 98th Division last month.

As the IDF Spokesperson told international media, suspicions arose that within the Nasser hospital were held the bodies of Israel hostages.

The bodies were taken for identification into Israeli territory, and after ascertaining that they were Palestinian and not Israeli – they were returned to the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian reports, the exact number of bodies returned is 47.

IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF operation in the Nasser hospital

As mentioned, during the month of February, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari referred to the operation at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis and said that "there is information that Hamas kept hostages' bodies there."

According to Palestinian reports, a full raid was carried out on many departments within the hospital.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claimed that the hospital had become an "Israeli military structure."

The IDF informed that the operation was based on intelligence information that showed evidence of Hamas terror at the hospital and aimed at reaching terrorists, including those suspected of involvement in the October 7 massacre.