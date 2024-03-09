New campaign raises awareness for female hostages on International Women's Day

The Israeli National Public Diplomacy Directorate revealed its new campaign on Friday to raise awareness for the hostages in Gaza on International Women's Day, which will project footage of women in captivity on the side of a building.

The campaign video contains footage of 14 women pacing around in cells, while text flashes by, asking viewers if they are able to "ignore them now."

Following that, the projection switches to footage of Israeli hostages being kidnapped on October 7, and then shows individual shots of female hostages still in Hamas captivity.

The video ends with the message "Don't forget #Hertoo."

The video-art performance launch event was held Friday evening by the Israeli Consulate in New York, along with the Foreign Ministry, the Prime Ministers Office ,and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. The material was produced in collaboration with Artist Shai Filler. A screenshot from the Hamas hostage video released on January 26, 2024 (credit: screenshot)

The projection will be displayed in two locations, the Israeli Consulate Building in New York, which is in front of the UN building, and in a neighborhood building in Soho, Manhattan.

The footage will be displayed for three days

The footage is reported to be displayed every night until Monday with the message "It's not Women's Day without them."

In addition, the Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Ministry produced a video that will be shared on digital platforms to raise awareness of the women captured by Hamas.