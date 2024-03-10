IDF eliminates terrorist responsible for killing of Smotrich's cousin

The IDF killed, via airstrike, the terrorist responsible for the death of Master Sergeant (res.) Amishar Ben David, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

Ben David, who fell in combat in southern Gaza on Friday, was the cousin of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and was 45 at the time of his death.

IDF strikes on Hamas terror targets in Gaza. March 10, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The operation to kill the terrorist was conducted in cooperation between Egoz commandos on the ground and forces in the air.

Meanwhile, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade continued to fight in central Gaza, and killed 13 Hamas terrorists, the IDF said in the same statement. The terrorists were eliminated via sniper fire, tank fire, and airstrikes.

In one of the attacks, a drone detected a terrorist squad operating underground, the IDF said, and forces in the air killed several terrorists with an airstrike. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, March 9, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The statement added that another five terrorists were killed in another attack.

Separately, IDF soldiers came under fire Saturday night, and fighter jets, under the direction of the Southern Command, responded with the help of artillery fire. Face-to-face battles continue in Hamad, fought by commandos on the ground with support from the Air Force.

Air Force targets terror infrastructure in Jabalia, Beit Hanun

In the last 24 hours, the IDF has killed 17 terrorists in a series of attacks in Khan Yunis, the statement said, adding that soldiers from the Maglan Unit discovered weapons, including Kalashnikovs and grenades, as well as ammunition.

In one raid, two Hamas terrorists surrendered to IDF troops, the statement said.

Airstrikes continued overnight, targeting terrorist infrastructure in the Jabalia and Beit Hanun areas.