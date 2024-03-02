Israeli commandos raid Sinwar-affiliated Hamas compound

Troops belonging to the Egoz Unit, an elite unit in the IDF Commando Brigade, raided a western Khan Yunis compound associated with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the IDF stated on Saturday.

Over the course of the operations in western Khan Yunis, Commando Brigade troops engaged and eliminated dozens of terrorists.

Inside the Sinwar-affiliated compound, the Israeli soldiers reportedly found an AK-47 assault rifle. In another structure in the area, the troops uncovered large amounts of terrorist military equipment. Among the ordnance retrieved by the IDF were uniforms, vests, submachine guns, and ammunition.

The IDF noted that the operational activities of the Egoz Unit on the terrorist structures in the area were conducted following precise intelligence.

The military added that over the previous weeks, Commando Brigade troops, as well as other brigades operating in the Khan Yunis area, were joined in combat by the commanders and soldiers of the Commando Brigade’s Training School. IDF Egoz Unit troops operate in western Khan Yunis. March 2, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During their activities in the area, the IDF reported, Israeli troops eliminated dozens of jihadist operatives and raided numerous terror infrastructures.

Large quantities of weapons confiscated

The IDF troops located large quantities of weaponry, including mortars, weapons, grenades, and other combat equipment.

The Egoz Unit in particular has been engaged in heavy fighting in the are in recent weeks. Late last month, the IDF reported on an operation in which Egoz Unit troops assaulted a building in which terrorists had established a fortified position.

The Commando Brigade soldiers employed a "pressure cooker" procedure to eliminate the entrenched combatants before raiding the structure and locating a significant quantity of weaponry.

These efforts have been part of a recent Israeli push in western Khan Yunis to continue rooting out the terror elements in the area.

On Friday, the IDF reported that the military had been pursuing Hamas resources being housed in civilian structures and conducting raids on homes belonging to senior Hamas operatives. These raids had taken the IDF to areas in which it had not previously operated.