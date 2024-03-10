Netanyahu slams as 'false' Biden’s accusation that he’s harming Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected “false” attempts by US President Joe Biden to separate the Israeli leadership from its people as his administration sharpened its criticism of the IDF’s handling of the Gaza war.

“These are not my private policies only, they are policies supported by the overwhelming majority of the Israelis,” Netanyahu told the US-based news organization.

He spoke the day after Biden told MSNBC that Netanyahu’s policies on Gaza were “hurting Israel more than helping Israel.”

Netanyahu said, that if Biden meant “that I am pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis and that this is hurting the interests of Israel then he is wrong on both counts.” U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

PA cannot take control of Gaza

Israelis support IDF action in Gaza to destroy Hamas and they do not support the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza that supports terrorism nor do they want to see unilateral Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu said.

“Once we destroy the Hamas, the last thing we should do is put in Gaza, in charge of Gaza, the Palestinian Authority that educates its children towards terrorism and pays for terrorism,” he explained.

In addition, he said, “We should resoundingly reject the attempt to ram down our throats a Palestinian state.”

The majority of Israelis understand that they are under threat of another October 7th-style attack unless Hamas is defeated in Gaza, Netanyahu explained.

A second such attack would be “bad for Israel, bad for the Palestinians, bad for the future of peace in the Middle East. So, the attempt to say that my policies are my private policies that are not supported by most Israelis is false. The vast majority are united as never before. And they understand what's good for Israel. They understand what's important for Israel. And I think they're right,” Netanyahu stated.