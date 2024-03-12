Rockets on Ramadan? Hamas, Hezbollah coordinating 'next stage' of war on Israel - report

An anonymous official in the Hamas terrorist movement told Sky News Arabia that " There is coordination with Hezbollah in the field or regarding the next stage," the source posted on X on Tuesday.

The anonymous souce also claimed that Israel had planned for a prolonged war in the Gaza Strip, which could last years, according to Al-Balad. The official added that the "decision on peace," presumedly meaning a ceasefire, did not come down to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

“We may witness a truce in Gaza during the month of Ramadan without announcing it," the official said while accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not being serious about a ceasefire agreement.

Israel accuses Hamas of not being serious about a ceasefire

Hamas is more interested in igniting the Middle East during Ramadan than in pausing the Gaza war; Mossad warned on Saturday night that it seemed that a hostage deal was not in the offing before the start of the Muslim holy month that begins on Sunday night, the Jerusalem Post reported. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march outside the Israeli embassy to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a protest in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2024. (credit: Bonnie Cash/Reuters)

“At this stage, Hamas is holding to its position as if it was uninterested in a deal and is striving to ignite the region during Ramadan at the expense of the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip,” Mossad said.

Hamas’s “delusional" demands are the sticking point in arriving at any deal to secure the release of the hostages, Netanyahu told reporters in mid-February. “The [demands] mean only one thing: defeat for Israel. Of course, we will not agree to them. But when Hamas drops these delusional demands, we can move forward.”

Tovah Lazaroff and Reuters contributed to this report.