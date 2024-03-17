Israeli troops, aircraft hammer terrorists in central Gaza

In the past day, troops of the Nahal Brigade killed some 18 terrorists in the center of the Gaza Strip via sniper fire and shelling along with air force strikes, the military announced on Sunday.

During one of the operations, forces identified four terrorists in their vicinity who were subsequently killed by an aircraft.

In a separate operation, three terrorists were detected entering a building and were eliminated by an aircraft upon exiting it, the IDF said.

In addition, the troops identified a terrorist exiting a military building in their area. He, too, was killed by an aircraft within minutes of identification. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops continue operation in Khan Yunis

Further, troops of the Givati Brigade continued operations in Khan Yunis. The soldiers detected two terrorists lauding military equipment onto a motorcycle. They were subsequently eliminated via an aircraft in joint action with the air force, the military added.

Additionally, the troops killed two terrorists who approached their position.

Troops of the 7th Brigade also pushed forward in Khan Yunis during the past day, killing terrorists and finding weapons. During one of the operations, an anti-tank missile was fired at the forces with no casualties or damage to the troops, the IDF reported.

In subsequent action, troops, in conjunction with the Air Force, attacked the building from which the fire was detected.

Furthermore, the forces identified a terrorist near them who was attacked and killed by an aircraft.