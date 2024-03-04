Military strikes terrorists minutes Hamas launches rockets, evacuates civilians

The Israeli air force eliminated a terrorist squad less than 30 minutes after the squad fired rockets toward Hatzerim and Be'eri on Saturday, the IDF said on Monday morning.

The IAF was directed to the location of the terrorist squad by the Nahal Brigade.

Additionally, on Sunday, the Nahal Brigade eliminated 15 terrorists with sniper fire, aircraft, and with the aid of tanks. In one firefight, the soldiers spotted a terrorist squad entering a Hamas military compound and directed the Air Force to strike and eliminate the terrorists.

Over the past 24 hours, soldiers from the 98th Division launched an offensive in the west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, surrounding the Hamad neighborhood and carrying out raids in the area. Soldiers from the Givati Brigade, the 7th Brigade, and the Oz Brigade eliminated terrorists who were operating from within the civilian area.

Footage of IDF activity in the Gaza Strip. March 4, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF arrests 80 terrorists hiding among group of civilians

Additionally, the combat team of the 7th Brigade helped evacuate the civilian population in the area and arrested about 80 suspects from Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movements who tried to escape within the civilian population. The Bislamach Brigade also continued its strikes in the town of Al Qarara, north of Gaza.