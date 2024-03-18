The ground is 'falling under our feet': how Israel views Hamas's actions

Col. (Res.) Dr. Moshe Elad, Orientalist, lecturer at the Western Galilee Academic College, and former head of the security coordination between the Palestinians and the governor of Jenin and Bethlehem, recently explained what is behind Hamas's actions regarding the hostage negotiation deal, the need for human shields and the future of northern Gaza's leadership.

According to Elad, "Hamas insists time and time again in statements to the Arab media, that their demands [to Israel] include returning displaced Gazans in the north of the Gaza Strip to their homes in Beit Hanon and Beit Lahia, actually stems from the fact that the threshold of the terror group is falling under its feet.

"Hamas is interested in gradually regaining its control capabilities due to the fact that its chances of reestablishing itself as a government and military body" Col. (Res.) Dr. Moshe Elad, Orientalist and Lecturer

Hamas is interested in gradually regaining its control capabilities because its chances of reestablishing itself as a government and military body are in the north of the Strip, not necessarily in the south."

Elad further explains that "terror organizations, especially like Hamas, operate out of densely populated areas and use the population as human shields for them. Booby-trapping tunnels, shaft digging, and placing launch pads in open areas would expose Hamas to stronger IDF strikes."

'Hamas needs citizens for human shields'

In addition, Hamas "needs those citizens [for human shields] as the organization's doctrine encourages the 'sacrifice of the civilian population with emphasis on women, elderly and children' Elad emphasizes.

Elad analyzes Hamas's war doctrine and tactics, alluding to their ideals of targeting "helpless people" in order to receive international support. He states that "the more helpless people are harmed, the greater political pressure will be applied onto Israel to stop using military force, and therefore, Hamas will receive more credit within the international community."

He notes that "the conduct of [Hamas] members in Qatar indicates that Hamas is concerned about the leadership in northern Gaza switching out to other entities such as Fatah, local tribes or clans."

In concluding his remarks, Elad comments that preventing the residents of northern Gaza from returning to their homes will leave a vacuum, which could, in turn, lead to the rise of other factions that are considered "more peaceful."

The threshold of the rise of other factions likely could oblige Hamas to engage in a sort of civil war against them, which is something that the terrorist organization is far from being prepared for, given the current climate.