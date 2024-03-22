IDF investigating incident shown in viral leaked footage of drones targeting Gazans in Khan Yunis

The IDF is investigating leaked drone footage showing IDF drones targeting four individuals in Khan Yunis, Gaza, the military stated on Friday.

The incident, which according to the IDF occurred in early February, was reported on by Al Jazeera. The leaked video of the incident was widely circulated across social media sites in recent days in both Arabic and in English.

In the video, published by Al Jazeera, four individuals are walking through rubble-lined streets when an IDF drone fires at them. They are all immediately killed. It is unclear in the video if they are carrying any weapons.

The report by Al Jazeera

The report by Al Jazeera says that the four men shown were “hurriedly searching for their homes in the remains” and that “it is clear from the pictures that these Palestinians were unarmed and posed no threat to anything or anyone.”

Translation of Al Jazeera’s report on the scenes it obtained of the targeting of four Palestinian civilians by an Israeli drone.ترجمة تقرير قناة الجزيرة عن المشاهد التي حصلت عليها لإستهداف أربعة من المدنيين الفلسطنيين عن طريق مسيرة إسرائيلية.#israel #warcrimes #palestine… pic.twitter.com/uqNCUWghGY — Khaled Yousry (@KhaledYousry22) March 21, 2024

The IDF responded to the videos, saying, “The area shown in the video is an active combat zone in Khan Younis that underwent significant civilian evacuation. Furthermore, IDF troops have experienced many encounters with terrorists in that area, who move throughout the area disguised in civilian clothing, accessing weaponry hidden within civilian infrastructure.”

Regardless, the incident depicted in the video has been transferred for investigation to the General Staff’s Fact Finding and Mechanism, which is an independent body responsible for the examination of exceptional incidents that occur during war.

Al Jazeera claimed in the report that “Terrorizing is one of the strategies of the occupying forces in the war on Gaza,” referring to Israel, and accused the IDF of committing genocide and targeting civilians.