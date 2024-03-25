Bipartisan senators call for formal UNSC investigation into Oct. 7 sexual violence by Hamas

Six US senators introduced a resolution on Monday calling for the United Nations Security Council to open a formal investigation into October 7 sexual violence, according to a statement from Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) office.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Katie Britt (R-AL), Susan Collins (R-ME), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Joni Ernst (R-IA) are also behind the resolution.

“I appreciate my colleagues joining this bipartisan effort,” Graham said. “It is imperative that the UN firmly stand against sexual violence and sexual torture as a tool of war. To hold the perpetrators accountable, there must be an effort to preserve the facts and circumstances around Hamas’ brutal and barbaric sexual assault on Israeli women and children. This is a defining moment for the UN. Start the investigation now.”

The resolution also calls for the international community to hold accountable those who perpetrated acts of sexual violence and sexual torture during and after October 7.

Several weeks ago, the UNSC held a debate at the request of the United States, France, and the United Kingdom to focus on a report authored by Pramila Patten, the UN special representative of the secretary-general on Sexual Violence in Conflict, which found 'reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas and affiliated terror groups had committed acts of sexual violence against its victims during its invasion of Israel on October 7. It marked the first time the UNSC debated sexual violence related to October 7. MICHAL HERZOG, wife of President Isaac Herzog, meets with Pramila Patten, UN special representative of the secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, in January. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Patten's report was not categorized as an investigation.

UN report "paved the way," but wasn't sufficient

In Monday's statement, Gillibrand said, "While the UN did lead a ‘fact-finding mission’ that corroborated these atrocities, it fell short of a true investigation."

“The UN’s recent report clearly laid the groundwork for a full investigation in how Hamas fighters used sexual violence during and after the attacks on October 7,” Blumenthal added.