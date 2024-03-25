UN official resigns weeks after claiming 'Hamas is not a terrorist group'

UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths, who made headlines in February after claiming that “Hamas is not a terrorist group,” announced on X Monday that he was resigning from his position in the United Nations.

The 72-year-old is resigning for reasons relating to his health, LBC reported. Griffiths contracted COVID-19 in late 2023 and is reportedly now suffering with long-COVID.

“After 3 years on the job, I have informed @antonioguterres of my intention to step down in June,” Griffiths wrote. “To everyone at @UNOCHA, it's been the privilege of my life. I am deeply in your debt.

“To all partners and supporters, thank you for championing the cause of people in crises.”

After 3 years on the job, I have informed @antonioguterres of my intention to step down in June.To everyone at @UNOCHA, it's been the privilege of my life. I am deeply in your debt.To all partners and supporters, thank you for championing the cause of people in crises. — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) March 25, 2024

‘Hamas is not a terrorist group’

Griffiths told a representative from Sky News last month that he did not consider Hamas to be a terrorist group.

A march of Hamas in Gaza. (credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah AJ/TC)

Asked about the feasibility of Israel’s military goal to eliminate Hamas and disallow the terrorist group from having any governing say in Gaza, Griffiths responded, “Hamas is not a terrorist group for us; as you know, it is a political movement. But, I think it is very, very difficult to dislodge these groups without a negotiated solution which includes their aspirations.

“I cannot think of an example offhand of a place where a victory through warfare has succeeded against a well-entrenched group, terrorist or otherwise.”

Speaking of Hamas’s October 7 attack, Griffiths said he had “total understanding” of the “trauma” it had caused Israel but that Israel would need to build a relationship with its neighbors regardless.