IDF operations in Shifa hospital blow to Hamas - report

An unnamed Hamas official told Arab media on Monday that the IDF’s Shifa hospital complex operations were a blow to Hamas's military capabilities.

Much of these reports and statements from Hamas are emerging amid the IDF operation within the Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City over the past week in an effort to eliminate Hamas terrorists, who had returned to the hospital to restart terror activities and store weapons. The IDF was also active in various neighborhoods in Khan Yunis, including in al-Qarara and the city of Deir al-Balah.

Along with ongoing operations by IDF ground soldiers, the Israel Air Force struck targets across the Strip, including in Rafah.

IDF intensified Shifa operations

Hamas officials recounted their activities in the Shifa hospital area, with the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades (which Hamas claims as its military wing) battling IDF soldiers, as well as Hamas terrorists claiming to have targeted Israeli soldiers and tanks with RPGs.

The Hamas source spoke with Al-Akhbar, a Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese source, saying that the IDF's military and operational capabilities, alongside the numerous arrests and killing of Hamas members, be in no way underestimated. Weapons that the Israeli army says were found in Al Shifa hospital are lined up on the floor, in Gaza city, Gaza, in this screengrab taken from video released on March 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/IDF HANDOUT)

The source said that “no one can underestimate the size of the infiltration carried out by the enemy army in Shifa hospital, nor underestimate the number of those who were arrested or executed.”

This statement comes in light of the IDF continuing raids in the Shifa hospital complex, with reports stating that 800 suspects were found, with approximately 500 confirmed members of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.