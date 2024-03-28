Gallant, Smotrich announce new fund assisting career military families affected by war

Israeli media reported on Thursday that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalele Smotrich advanced a new initiative to create a fund to provide financial assistance to families of career soldiers who have served in Operation Swords of Iron and need assistance due to the economic hardships caused by the war.

Career soldiers are any soldier who signed on to serve additional time, including officers.

The fund, with the aim of strengthening the resilience of military families, would take multiple scenarios related to the war into account, including the loss of a loved one or circumstances affecting a spouse at home's income, including maternity leave, unpaid leave, and changes to benefits.

The fund would also consider emotional circumstances, such as psychological treatment for first-degree family members, reimbursement for emotional treatment for kids, and supplementary pay for children with special needs, reports said.

The IDF is expected to establish and continually develop it according to guidelines provided by the Chief of Staff. RESERVE SOLDIERS are making unimaginable sacrifices to protect their country. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Ministers Gallant and Smotrich comment on the new initiative

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on the new fund: "Career soldiers form the commanding and professional backbone of the IDF and are a central element in the IDF's ability to fulfill its missions during normal times - especially during war. Precisely for this reason, preserving a high-quality formation of career soldiers is a security and national interest first and foremost."

"The decision we made in the Defense Ministry and the IDF, with the support of the Finance Ministry, to establish a fund for the families of career soldiers that will provide aid to their families who were financially harmed during the war period is an expression of the realization of our commitment to the wives and our career men. This is another way for us to thank them and express our appreciation to their families who support them and carry alongside them in the mission of defending our country."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented, "In the past six months, the State of Israel has gone through one of the most severe upheavals we have known. The career soldiers were at the forefront of the fight for the State of Israel; these months required a stubborn fight that would bring victory to the State of Israel. The families of career soldiers also pay a heavy price and support their loved ones so that they can continue their mission for the State of Israel."

"Financial assistance to military families is of first-class importance, both morally and practically. I met with military families, listened very carefully to their needs, and agreed to help alleviate the various difficulties they were experiencing," he added. "The IDF Aid Fund will provide the appropriate assistance, and I thank the Defense Minister and the IDF for the fruitful and quick dialogue on their behalf. Career soldiers and the members of your families, the people of Israel salute you!"