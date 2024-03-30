Gaza international force could include soldiers from three Arab countries

Israel could allow forces from three Arab militaries of Middle Eastern nations to serve in the Gaza Strip as part of a US-funded peacekeeping mission after the war, Israeli media reported on Friday night.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has reportedly updated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of significant developments made during the former's visit to Washington DC this week.

According to the report, Gallant told the prime minister, the IDF chief of staff, and the war cabinet that the peacekeeping force under discussion with the United States would consist of forces from three Arab nations.

American troops will not serve on the ground in Gaza

A previous report on the project by Politico noted that American troops would not serve on the ground in Gaza as part of any option considered in the talks with Israel. The Politico report further said the peacekeeping force could still have a Palestinian majority.

Initial plans were to fund a security force to stabilize the situation on the ground while allowing an influx of aid to be used for reconstruction, infrastructure, humanitarian assistance, and other needs.

The officials cautioned that any movement on the issue would be unlikely for several weeks or months, as the Biden Administration is unwilling to approve any plans until commitments on a two-state solution are made.

Gallant set to advance project with US

Israel's position is not clear as they have not discussed any options with the US, instead preferring to wait until Hamas is defeated and the hostages released.

However, as per reports on Friday night, Gallant signaled his intention to continue advancing the project in talks with American counterparts.