US in talks to fund Palestinian, Multinational peacekeeping force in Gaza - report

Officials at the Pentagon are in early talks to fund a peacekeeping mission to Gaza with the aim of stabilizing the Strip post-war, according to a report by POLITICO on Thursday.

All options currently being considered would not include US troops on the ground, but it would most likely be a multinational or Palestinian majority force, according to the officials who spoke to POLITICO.

The US Department of Defence would provide the majority of the funds that would support the arrival of troops from other countries.

Initial plans were for the funding of a security force that would stabilize the situation on the ground while allowing for an influx of aid that could be used for reconstruction, infrastructure, humanitarian assistance, and other needs.

The officials cautioned that any movement on the issue would be unlikely for several weeks or months, as the Biden Administration is unwilling to approve any plans until commitments on a two-state solution are made.

Israel's position is not clear as they have not discussed any options with the US, instead preferring to wait until Hamas is defeated and the hostages released.

This has stymied US officials, who told POLITICO, "Israel is the long pole in the tent." They continued, "It would be one thing if the administration and the Israeli government were aligned on the way ahead, but that is just not the case."

A Palestinian-led peacekeeping mission?

Questions have also arisen regarding the viability of a Palestinian-led force to maintain stability in the Gaza Strip.

Several questions would need to be answered before a Palestinian-led peacekeeping force could be created, including who would train and equip the force and whether Palestinian Authority security forces would be involved.

US conversations with regional allies hit a dead end because they all wanted guarantees that a two-state solution plan would be implemented afterward.

"Even though we have had conversations on the margins with regional partners about what they’d be willing to do, contribute, accept, that has not received serious consideration from our Israeli partner," officials said.