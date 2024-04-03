Netanyahu wanted an Israeli military gov't in Gaza, former lawmaker claims

Israel was interested in establishing an IDF-led military government in the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of the war on Hamas, former MK and minister Haim Ramon alleged on his X account on Wednesday.

The former Labor and Kadima faction member wrote he "recently learned" that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering the option due to Israel's "failure" in finding local Palestinian clans willing to participate in the coordination of aid supply for Gazan civilians.

לאחרונה נודע לי כי ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ביקש מהמתפ"ש (יחידת מתאם פעולות הממשלה בשטחים) לבדוק הקמת ממשל צבאי ישראלי ברצועת עזה, לאחר כישלונם של כל הניסיונות למצוא "כוחות מקומיים" או כוחות זרים שישלטו בחלוקת הסיוע ההומניטרי. אבל שר הביטחון יואב גלנט, בגיבויו המלא של המטכ"ל,… — חיים רמון (@ramonhaim) April 2, 2024

The Jerusalem Post previously reported that Gazan clans, basically large families that have influence in certain areas, could play a role in Gaza in areas where Hamas has been defeated and there is a power vacuum.

Arab media also reported last month that the IDF has begun taking steps to test the rule of local Gazan clans in the Gaza Strip.

As per Asharq Al-Awsat, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) chief, Maj.-Gen., Ghassan Alian, was in contact with local leaders who weren't affiliated with Hamas to organize the protection of the humanitarian aid convoys by local armed groups. IN HAIM Ramon’s new Hebrew autobiography, ‘Against the Wind,’ each of the 20 chapters represents a fight he led on closely held issues (credit: YOSSI ALONI)

The report stated that most factions refused; however, a large clan reportedly agreed, and another is considering the proposal.

According to Ramon, Netanyahu approached COGAT with the idea of establishing a military government in Gaza but was shot down. The plan was aborted after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with full backing from IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, vetoed it.

Ramon says Gallant is short-sighted, stubborn

Continuing, Ramon then criticized Gallant for applying the veto, lamenting the defense minister's "short-sighted stubbornness."

According to Ramon, Gallant's rejection of calls for continued Israeli military presence in Gaza "places Israel in a dead-end in regards to the collapse of Hamas's civilian rule in the Gaza Strip."