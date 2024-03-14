IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure amid rocket strikes from Lebanon

While numerous launches have been identified crossing over from Lebanon into the Malkia area of Israel located in Northern Israel, the IDF has also struck Hezbollah military compounds, the IDF said on Thursday.

The Hezbollah military compound struck by the IDF fighter jets was located in the area of Naqoura in Southern Lebanon. IDF artillery also struck in the area of Wadi Hamoul, removing a threat

Additionally, The IDF struck a terrorist infrastructure in the area of Yaroun.