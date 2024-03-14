Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure amid rocket strikes from Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

While numerous launches have been identified crossing over from Lebanon into the Malkia area of Israel located in Northern Israel, the IDF has also struck Hezbollah military compounds, the IDF said on Thursday.

The Hezbollah military compound struck by the IDF fighter jets was located in the area of Naqoura in Southern Lebanon. IDF artillery also struck in the area of Wadi Hamoul, removing a threat

Additionally, The IDF struck a terrorist infrastructure in the area of Yaroun. 

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. March 14, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).
Serious security incident reported at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 06:02 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Japan's Fukushima
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 05:30 PM
Hamas terrorist attempted to kill himself in Israeli prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:56 PM
Russia's Putin says nuclear-powered unit in space is a priority
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:30 PM
Border Police officer indicted for sexual assault of colleague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:25 PM
Labor leadership primaries to take place May 28
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:16 PM
Haitian capital's national penitentiary on fire - RTVC
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:08 PM
Berlin: Scholz, Zelenskiy to keep talking on support for peace
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 03:52 PM
Mahmoud Abbas set to appoint PA Prime Minister in coming days - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 01:59 PM
Ukraine calls Russia's election on occupied territories null and void
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 01:54 PM
Organizing Russian elections in occupied regions in Ukraine would be ill
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 01:35 PM
Ofir Akunis's candidacy for Israeli Consul in New York approved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 01:17 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 12:59 PM
Vessel reports explosion near it southeast of Aden, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 12:58 PM
Russia expects large-scale attacks on electoral system during elections
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 11:22 AM