'Our blood will not be exploited:' Fatah attacks Iran over West Bank chaos

The main Palestinian faction in the West Bank on Wednesday accused Iran of trying to spread chaos in its territory and said it would oppose operations from outside that had nothing to do with the Palestinian cause.

Fatah, the movement that controls the Palestinian Authority, said it would not allow "our sacred cause and the blood of our people to be exploited" and said it would act against any interference from outside aimed at harming security forces or national institutions.

Israel has long accused Iran of helping Palestinian terror groups, including Hamas, the Islamist group in Gaza that led the October 7 attack on Israel and which has become more deeply entrenched in the West Bank over recent years.

Last month, the Israeli military said security forces had stopped advanced weapons, including anti-tank mines, from being smuggled into the West Bank. People attend a gathering in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2023 (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran's influence in the West Bank

In the past, Iran has not denied providing support to the armed groups, saying whatever backing it gives is at the request of the Palestinians.

The statement from Fatah came as the Palestinian Authority has asked the United Nations Security Council to vote this month to make it a full UN member, a move that would add to mounting global pressure for a two-state solution with Israel.