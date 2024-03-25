Shin Bet seizes Iranian weapons intended for West Bank terrorists

The Shin Bet and the IDF on Monday announced that they had busted a vast Iranian network for smuggling more serious weapons into the West Bank to help dramatically increase the danger Palestinian terrorists can present to Israel.

A statement named Juad Ofri and Munir Mukdach as lead officials affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who have been masterminding the efforts.

It identified them as linked to Unit 4000 of the IRGC Special Operations Division and Unit 18840 of the Quds Force in Syria, which falls under Division 840 led by Atzar Bakri.

The agency said that its arrests of some Palestinian suspects helped it unravel the wider plot to destabilize the entire West Bank and achieve much higher "quality" terror attacks against Israel.

The Shin Bet said that an operation regarding Mukdach led to the seizing of a very large amount of advanced weapons that had penetrated the West Bank. Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of one of the two Palestinians who were killed by Israeli security forces after they opened fire on military post, in Jaba, near Jenin, in the West Bank, January 14, 2023 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Shin Bet confiscates an entire arsenal

Among the weapons seized were two BTB15 significant explosives with shrapnel, five YM-2 anti-tank weapons, four M203 grenade launchers, 31 rocket-propelled grenades of different models, five advanced explosive mechanisms for arming a variety of weapons, 25 grenades, 50 guns, and a variety of other weapons.

Interrogations also helped reveal additional new information about Mukdach, a Palestinian who has also operated with Hezbollah in Lebanon for years and has continued to try to pursue large-scale attacks on Israel.