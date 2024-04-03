Are Israeli protests helping Hamas?

Masses descended on Jerusalem starting Sunday for four days of protests for the return of the Gaza hostages and against the government. This comes in the wake of the Knesset's upcoming regularly scheduled recess beginning Wednesday.

With the return of mass anti-government protests, those saying that the protests are helping Hamas and Israel's enemies by projecting weakness and division have also returned. We've heard it from politicians and leaders, people on the street, and friends, but these people are fighting the last war.

We are unlikely to ever know the effect of protests before October 7 on the Hamas attack. Regardless of these, the cracks in Israeli society have already been shown, and no amount of "unity" will convince Israel's enemies that this togetherness extends beyond the superficial.

Israel has an emergency unity government - temporary almost by definition; the haredi draft bill is casting a spotlight on the fact that only part of Israel's society is tasked with its defense, and polls show that the people overwhelmingly do not have faith in the government. No amount of Yachad Nenatzeach ("Together We Will Win") stickers will make these things disappear.

The question of whether or not the protest movement drove Israel to an existential crisis by threatening to leave its defense systems was answered on October 7, when protesters showed up for reserves en masse. A protest march towards the Knesset (credit: OREN ALON)

We are already at war; the terror organizations and countries that seek to destroy us already know about the disagreements rocking this country. This is the war that we have already lost. The war we must turn to now, if we want to appear as a single front to our enemies, is the war for a country that is actually healed, whose society is actually unified, or at least knows how to live together. The only way to do this is to tackle the social issues we have been kicking down the road for decades.

This is what the protestors seek to do. There are numerous ways to fight and work for a better society, and protest is certainly one of them.

It is also far from obvious that the protests were divisive. Many of those calling the protests divisive really mean that they do not agree with what the protestors are saying, but how much you agree with a statement is not a measure of how divisive it is. The protest movement has unified vast cross-sections of Israeli society from multiple geographic and political corners of the country. Protests brought hawkish army-veteran group Brothers in Arms together in coalitions with left-wing anti-war protestors calling for peace and an "end to the occupation." This coalition building and work in the name of common goals despite deep differences is exactly the type of work Israeli society must do.

Debates project health of democracy to the world

The protests also lent Israel essential credibility in the eyes of the world, which it needs if it wants global legitimacy to fight the Israel-Hamas war. Moody's, in its downgrade of Israel's credit rating, took very positive note of the protests, saying that they provided strong checks and balances. V-Dem Institute’s 2024 Democracy Report has removed Israel's categorization as a liberal democracy for the first time in 50 years, in part due to "government attacks on the judiciary." Protests mostly countered this attack. European coverage of Israeli protests showed Europe a side of Israel not often spoken about there - the liberal side, fighting for equal rights for all. Israeli media took note of this change in coverage, showcasing European headlines about Israel as a liberal democracy. Israel's standing in the world as a credible liberal democracy is vital to ensure the continued support of its allies in the war against Hamas.

Those saying that the protests are hurting the war effort also leave out an important part of the protest organization's story. For the first days and even weeks of the war, evacuees and other victims of the Hamas attack expressed the sentiment that the government was nowhere to be found. Israel's civil society stepped in almost immediately to provide help. Within two days, the main protest organization coalition formed a civilian "war room" that supplied everything from clothing, food, and shelter to evacuees to food, uniforms, and tactical gear to soldiers. Thousands of volunteers collected and purchased gear while thousands more drove this gear around the country to soldiers and civilians in the north and south. This unbelievably quick mobilization could not have happened without the preexisting structure and networks that the protesters had formed.

The idea that the protests are hurting the war effort or helping Hamas is a nice one if you don't want protests, the change they might bring, or don't agree with what the protesters are saying. However, this doesn't mean that this talking point, no matter how many times it is repeated, is true. True unity comes with the acceptance of opinions other than our own and the right of those who hold them to free speech and protest.