'Systematically, car by car': Chef Jose Andres claims Israel targeted aid workers

Celebrity chef Jose Andres told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that an Israeli attack that killed seven of his food aid workers in Gaza had targeted them "systematically, car by car."

Speaking in a video interview, Andres claimed the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity group he founded had clear communication with the Israeli military, which he said knew his aid workers' movements.

This was not a "bad luck situation where, 'oops,' we dropped the bomb in the wrong place," Andres said.

"Even if we were not in coordination with the IDF, no democratic country and no military can be targeting civilians and humanitarians." World Central Kitchen (WCK) barge loaded with food arrives off the Gaza coast, where there is risk of famine after five months of Israel's military campaign, in this handout image released March 15, 2024. (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

The killing of World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza

The aid workers were killed when their convoy was hit shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tons of food brought to Gaza by sea. Israel's military expressed "severe sorrow" over the incident, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it unintentional.

Andres said he was supposed to be in Gaza with his team but, for various reasons, "wasn't able to go back again to Gaza."