'They cut off organs': Interrogator reveals Hamas terrorists' Oct. 7 atrocities

"We interrogated hate-filled terrorists who were trading body parts of those murdered on October 7. They took a knife and murdered everyone in their wake. They cut off organs and took them to Gaza in order to trade with them in future hostage negotiations," said "R," a company commander in the Lahav 433 Unit and Superintendent Yaron Binyamin in a conversation with Israel Police spokesperson, Commander Eli Levy.

In a special interview for the "Police News" program, Superintendent Binyamin spoke about the investigations of Nukhba terrorists who committed brutal crimes on October 7, which included murder, massacre, rape, abuse of corpses, and the kidnapping of soldiers and civilians while setting fire to occupants' houses.

The interview also included chilling evidence of the terrorists who confessed in the interrogation rooms how they committed unimaginable crimes.

"I say to those who deny the crimes committed by Nukhba terrorists that at the end of six months of investigation, there is no doubt at all about the number of horrible crimes they committed on October 7. Today, we understand this through the testimony of the terrorists who themselves carried out the terrible massacre," said Binyamin.

The goal of extracting critical information

"When you sit in front of a terrorist, your main goal is to extract the whole truth from him and everything he knows," he added.

"It's very difficult to detach emotion in the interrogation room, but this is exactly what differentiates a good interrogator from an excellent one. Any such investigation will accompany us interrogators for years," Binyamin concluded.

With the release of Israeli hostages and continuing investigations, more information comes to light evey day of the atrocities commited by Hamas on October 7.