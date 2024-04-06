'Incitement of violence!' Sinwar’s book glorifying October 7 attacks appears on Amazon

On Friday, reports emerged of Yahya Sinwar's latest book, "The Thorn and the Carnation," being sold on the Amazon website. Additionally, it is purportedly available through the US book retailer Barnes and Noble.

The book, listed on Amazon since December 2023, allegedly goes in depth of the October 7 attacks.

The book proudly claims Sinwar’s responsibility for the October 7 Hamas attacks, dubbing him the "architect of the Flood of Al-Aqsa."

The 212-page book delves into the topic of "incarceration in Israeli prisons" and claims to be "an essential read for those aiming to understand the persistent tensions within the Middle East."

Sinwar dubbed the “architect of the Flood of Al-Aqsa"

Reports have claimed that the book was written by Sinwar when he was serving a sentence in Israeli prison for murdering several Israelis. Supporters of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar protest in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 7, 2022 (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

The book’s description hails it as the “chronicles [of] the relentless pursuit of liberation.”

Opinions on the book expressed in Amazon reviews are varied, with some condemning it as fueling anti-Semitic sentiments, while others applaud its portrayal of the Palestinian struggle.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews has urged Amazon to remove the listing, expressing concerns that it may have been exploited to, stating that it has been used to “propagandize on behalf of a proscribed terrorist organization [Hamas] and also to raise money for it.”

Yahya Sinwar leads both the political and military branches of the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip and is accused of being the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks.