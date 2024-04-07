IDF troops find, destroy 900-meter-long tunnel in the Gaza Strip

The IDF uncovered and destroyed a 900-meter-long tunnel shaft in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday.

The discovery was part of an operation in the Al Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis, where soldiers scanned the area for weapons, killed terrorists, and destroyed additional terror infrastructure.

During the raids, soldiers found a terror infrastructure in each of the 100 locations they scanned.

IDF finds a 900-meter-long tunnel

In one of the operations, troops located a 900-meter-long tunnel containing rooms, and multiple weapons and munitions. IDF finds 900-meter-long terror tunnel in the Gaza Strip. April 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Following an examination by Engineering forces, troops destroyed the tunnel.

The military further said that near one of the shafts, troops killed a terrorist.

Positioning themselves in strategic locations, IDF troops killed terrorists and targeted military compounds using precise weaponry. In one of the instances, troops used a precise missile to kill a Hamas platoon commander and an additional two terrorists.