IDF, Shin Bet arrest 11 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 8, 2024 18:17
IDF troops operate in the West Bank. April 8, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces arrested 11 suspects throughout the West Bank on Monday night, the military said on Monday.

Forces arrested four suspects in the Al-Mughayyir village and an additional suspect in the town of Anata, where they also confiscated a gun.

Forces question dozens of suspects during overnight operation 

In the Al-Aroub area, troops arrested three suspects, the military added. 

In Dura, soldiers arrested a suspect and interrogated dozens of others.

The IDF said that the suspects who were arrested and the weapons that were confiscated were transferred to the security forces for further treatment.



