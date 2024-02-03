The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police operated overnight in central Israel and the West Bank on Friday, making six arrests, the IDF stated on Saturday.

During the activities of the Israeli forces in the Palestinian city of Nablus, the IDF reported that the security forces arrested an individual who was carrying a firearm.

Also in Nablus, the Israeli personnel reportedly located and destroyed an explosive device.

To the north, in the Palestinian city of Tubas, located in the Jordan Valley Division, Israeli forces arrested a wanted individual.

The individual was detained alongside military equipment, which was also confiscated. IDF soldiers demolish the home of terrorist Osama Tawil in Nablus. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Arrested individuals transferred for questioning

The half dozen individuals who were arrested over the duration of the activities were later transferred for further interrogation by security personnel, the IDF added. No injuries were reported among the Israeli forces.

According to the IDF, roughly 3,000 wanted individuals have been arrested in the West Bank since October 7. Nearly half of these individuals (over 1,350) are reportedly affiliated with Hamas.