IDF Maj.-Gen.: Take Iran threat seriously, hostage deal looks unlikely

IDF Maj.-Gen. (res.) Giora Eiland, former head of the Israeli National Security Council, spoke this past Sunday with Ben Caspit and Prof. Aryeh Eldad on 103FM radio and expressed his opinion on the ongoing hostage deal negotiations. He also referred to the Iranian threat and Israel's strained relations with the Biden administration.

When asked whether the IDF is preparing to attack Rafah, Eiland replied, "According to the IDF's version, we are preparing for an operation in Rafah, and the withdrawal is supposed to serve this by raising readiness. On the other hand, it could allow for the evacuation of Rafah's population. If we leave Khan Yunis, it could encourage the residents of Khan Yunis and the rest of Gaza to pass through. This operation is a conscious act that conveys the opposite of what [IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi] said about the need to increase military pressure.

"The withdrawal of the 98th Paratroopers Brigade doesn't look good, at least in my opinion. The IDF knows how to surprise the enemy, and this withdrawal may create new opportunities. I think we are more or less in the same situation. The question now is whether there will be a hostage deal, which I don't see happening, or if we will continue to fight and operate in Rafah with all the complexities involved. It may be that the situation Israel finds itself in, militarily and diplomatically, is as follows: The whole world wants the war to end, and Israel will be ready to use all its forces and leave Gaza in exchange for the return of all the hostages."

Eiland encourages the IDF take the threat of Iran seriously

Eiland expanded on the Iranian issue, "The panic was exaggerated... Our preparedness [to respond to any Iranian attack] is top-notch. Iran's capabilities are very limited, and they are aware of our response capabilities. However, potential escalation should be taken seriously."