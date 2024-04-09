IDF airstrike takes out head of Hamas Emergency Bureau in central Gaza

IAF fighter jets eliminated the chair of Hamas's Emergency Bureau in the Central Camps in Gaza on Monday night, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

The terrorist, Hatem Alramery, was killed in a strike with intel provided by the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate.

Alramery served as an operative in the al-Qassam Brigades, working on projectile launches within the Maghazi Battalion of the Central Camps.

Other activities in Gaza

Hamas said on Tuesday that Israel's proposal received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of the demands of Palestinian factions.

An official from the terrorist organization told Reuters on Monday that the group rejected the ceasefire proposal by Israel that was made at talks in Cairo. However, other officials from the group stated that the proposal is still under review. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. April 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a date was set for the Israeli incursion into Rafah.

Tovah Lazaroff and Reuters contributed to this report.